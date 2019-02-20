Meyer slams Hungerford in explosive interview

Badderam founder Heidi Meyer and Councillor Ted Hungerford went head to head in an explosive live interview on ABC Sunshine Coast this morning.

BADDERAM Eco Luxe Resort and Spa founder Heidi Meyer has continued to criticise councillor Ted Hungerford in an explosive interview on ABC Sunshine Coast this morning.

It comes after an email sent by Ms Meyer to all councillors and media in which she labelled Cr Hungerford "simple-minded" and Deputy Mayor Tim Dwyer a bully.

Both had accused Ms Meyer of lobbying certain councillors to support a residential expansion of her Buderim resort.

Heidi Meyer who secured last year Sunshine Coast Council approval for a seven-star eco resort called Badderam at Buderim, was now promoting expansion to include residential development across 24 ha linking to Cogill Road.

Ms Meyer this morning accused the Daily of allowing Cr Hungerford and Cr Dwyer of grand-standing.

In a live interview with Cr Hungerford she labelled the Buderim division councillor as a "no man" who "doesn't have the ability to lead Buderim into a sustainable future".

"We can't afford as a region to say no to everything," she said.

Ms Meyer said Cr Hungerford wasn't invited to the meeting because he did not support the Badderam proposal.

"Ted is left out of it and kept in the dark, because he wants to remain in the dark," she said.

Directors of Badderam Eco Luxe Resort & Spa, Heidi Meyer and Kim Carroll held a meeting, on location with local residents and business owners to promote their "Vote YES" campaign ahead of December 7 council meeting. Photo: Rick Monk - Media Director Omnia Group Rick Monk

Ms Meyer called on Cr Hungerford to "open his eyes and become more responsible for understanding the Buderim community".

Cr Hungerford fired back, saying Ms Meyer's meeting with a select number of councillors and CEO Michael Whittaker had the potential to create a conflict of interest.

"I've always got to act in the public interest, not just the interest of private entities," he said.

"My role is not to become compromised."

Cr Hungerford rubbished claims he was responsible for the economic hardship Ms Meyer claimed the Buderim community was experiencing.