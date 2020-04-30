Mex-cellent surprise for healthcare staff

GUAC YOU COVERED: Bundaberg’s Guzman Y Gomez store and Mammino Gourmet Ice-cream recently donated food to healthcare workers to say thank you for their hard work.

HOSPITAL workers have been applauded for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many Bundy residents and businesses performing acts of kindness to show their gratitude.

One recent initiative occurred when Guzman y Gomez donated more than 400 burritos and bowls to feed staff at the Friendly Society Private Hospital and Bundaberg Hospital.

GUAC YOU COVERED: Daniel Lines and Mollie Hacker from Bundaberg GYG with some of the burritos donated to hospital staff.

Guzman y Gomez Bundaberg store manager Daniel Lines said the business donates food to two local organisations every week.

“While we’ve chosen to visit as many health care professionals as we can, we’re still continuing to drop in on our other local business pals and charities to see how they’re going and to provide just a little of our GYG joy to as many as we can while times are tough,” Mr Lines said.

“Our owner Wade James is a Bundy boy himself and getting our beautiful food into his local community’s hands is both his and our number one priority during these difficult times.”

The Bundaberg store manager said he had been humbled by the reactions he had received.

“(It has been) touching … a little bit of love is always appreciated and reciprocated in times like these,” Mr Lines said.

“The happiness on the people’s faces when we delivered their burritos is everything we work for.”

Passionate about offering a healthy and clean fast food alternative, Mr Lines said he could promise customers they wouldn’t be disappointed.

“Our team have worked tirelessly for over three years to ensure that GYG’s food is 100% clean, with no added preservatives, artificial flavours, colours and unacceptable additives,” Mr Lines said.

“We’re committed to making the best most authentic Mexican in town so if you’ve never tried us, come in and see one of our friendly staff and grab a taco, some nachos or anything from our healthy menu.”

Mr Lines said non-profit organisations doing it tough could contact the business to arrange possible donations.

In addition to GYG, Mammino also recently donated 120 of their gourmet ice-creams to the Friendlies Hospital.

Owner Helen Ricciardi said she had donated ice-creams to multiple organisations over the duration of the health pandemic.

“I rang the Friendlies Hospital to see if they would like some ice-cream in these difficult times because we just thought it was a nice thing to do,” Ms Ricciardi said.

“I also dropped some off at Childers Hospital and Forest View Aged Care Facility in Childers, as well as Carinity Home Care services in Bundaberg for their hardworking staff.”

For more information, visit mammino.com.au or guzmanygomez.com.au.