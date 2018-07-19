Lawyer says Bundy welder's pain led him to grow drugs

AFTER injuring his back, Lepaul Lovett, 47, turned to growing marijuana to ease his chronic pain.

Lovett pleaded guilty in the Bundaberg District Court yesterday to producing a dangerous drug in excess of 500g, possessing a drug utensil and possessing an item used in a crime.

A total of 3.89kg marijuana was found at Lovett's property.

His defence barrister said the marijuana was used to make cannabis oil to treat anxiety, insomnia and chronic pain, not for recreation.

Lovett "meticulously researched" the appropriate strands for treating anxiety and depression.

Lovett, who moved to the region in 2005 and was a welder, injured his back in 2015 after falling from a deck, the court heard.

Lovett said he had not used marijuana since police searched his Bucca property.

Crown Prosecutor Chris Cook said police found plants at various stages of growth - some growing, some drying - and seeds, but no sense of it being used commercially was alleged.

Cook said Lovett was co-operative with police.

Judge Jennifer Rosengren described Lovett's offending as a "backyard production" and "relatively small scale and the purpose of you producing it was for the purpose of treating chronic back pain you had suffered from 2015".

"What you do need to understand, Mr Lovett, is it is against the law, it is criminal activity.

"You need to use other methods to control or to deal with your pain and I advise you to stay away from this drug."

In a piece of advice to Lovett, Judge Rosengren said: "I am very sympathetic to the chronic pain issues that you are attempting to manage but I need to strongly urge you to stay away from cannabis as a means of managing it."

Judge Rosengren said Lovett suffered from complex medical and psychological issues.

He was fined $1500; no conviction was recorded.