Meth, pot and bong discovered in Gympie police raid

Being caught on the same day as her housemate Nicole Pratt, this Tamaree woman illegally had marijuana, methamphetamine and a bong.

Heidi Goodwyn pleaded guilty to the three charges in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said police searched her bedroom and found on the bedside table a glass bong and a wooden bowl containing a small amount of marijuana mixed with tobacco.

"In a drawer beside the bed, police located three clip seal bags each containing a small amount of crystals suspected to be methamphetamine," Sergeant Campbell said.

The total weight of the crystals was 1.11 grams and in another room, police found an electric coffee grinder containing marijuana residue.

"She said she smoked it for a medical condition," Sgt Campbell said.

Sgt Campbell said in the past, Goodwyn received jail time for supplying drugs but it was a long time ago.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler placed her on probation for 12 months.

