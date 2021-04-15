METH MENTIONS: 10 Bundaberg court cases involving the drug

A number of locals have appeared in court for crimes related to meth.

Numerous cases in Bundaberg's courtrooms have in some way related to the use of meth. These are 10 of those the recent cases.

Allan John McDonald.

String of offences after taking meth

Allan John McDonald was high on meth when he committed a spate of offences, a court heard.

He pleaded guilty to a number of offences including drug charges and 14 fraud charges.

He was sentenced to a suspended prison term of two years.

James George Lyne pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Supreme Court to two counts of possessing a dangerous drug in excess of 2 grams.

Dramatic arrest ends in meth find

Lyne was seen going at speed on a motorbike before a dramatic arrest where he was eventually found hiding in sugar cane.

Officers found cash and a large clip-seal bag of meth in Lyne's pants.

Lyne was sentenced to four year imprisonment and 334 days of presentence custody was declared as time already served.

A serious drug offence certificate was also issued.

He will be eligible for parole in June.

John Raymond Saunders.

Drugs and dangerous weapon

John Raymond Saunders faced court possessing a dangerous drug in excess of 2g, possessing a dangerous drug and possessing a category R weapon.

On March 3 last year police went to Saunders' home to execute a search warrant.

During the search police found 6.917g of pure methamphetamine in 9.147g of substance with a purity of just over 75 per cent.

Saunders was sentenced to two years' imprisonment and was immediately released on parole.

Trent Andrew Christensen.

Man swears off meth after serious crash

Trent Andrew Christensen suffered a cracked skull and a shattered hip after his electric pushbike crashed near Kendalls Rd.

Police found Christensen had 1.1g of white substance in his pocket at the time which was later identified as methamphetamine.

Christensen received a $350 fine which was referred to SPUR and a conviction was recorded.

Jesse Steven Moras.

In court for 45 offences, including possessing meth

Jesse Steven Moras was told he'd be no use to his kids unless he gave up drugs.

The court heard Moras was found in possession of small "personal use" amounts of methamphetamine on a number of occasions in 2020.

It was just one of a string of offences which saw him in court and sentenced to nine months imprisonment.

Lucinda Blythe Slack.

Mum misses child's graduation because of drugs

Lucinda Blythe Slack was driving to her child's high school graduation ceremony when she was intercepted by police and found to be in possession of two used pipes, uncapped syringes, 0.2g of meth and 0.8g of cannabis.

She also refused to provide a specimen of breath.

Slack was fined $1600 (deferred to SPER) and received a six-month driving disqualification with no conviction recorded.

Kim Therese Bell.

Woman licks meth, tells cops it tastes like Panadol

After a nine-month stint in prison, Kim Therese Bell appeared in the magistrates court to finalise some drug-related matters.

She pleaded guilty to a string of drug offences, including one where she licked the contents of a clip-seal bag before telling police it tasted like Panadol.

Bell received fines and was convicted, but received no further punishments.

Brodie James Lees.

Man told drug habit not under control

Pleading guilty to contravening police, unlawful possession of dangerous drugs and utensils or pipes which had been used, Brodie James Lees appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

Lees was intercepted by police where a search of his vehicle found less than 2g of methylamphetamine, clip-seal bags, scales and a used pipe.

Lees was fined $1000 and convictions were recorded.

Brendan Keith Henricksen.

Man upset at 'poor quality' meth

When police intercepted a Bundaberg man and found drugs in his possession, he told them he had been "ripped off because it was poor quality meth."

Brendan Keith Henricksen was handed down a hefty fine for a string of drug-related charges.

He was fined $1500 and all items were forfeited for destruction.

Lex Power.

Man injects ice, wakes up to fire

Lex Power injected himself with the drug ice and went into an abandoned house in Sharon.

Finding no power connected, he lit some candles and fell asleep only to be woken by his own coughing and realising the house was on fire.

The blaze caused $228,980 in damages.

Power was sentenced to two-and-a-half years' imprisonment with an immediate parole release.

Convictions were recorded.