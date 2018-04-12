Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hopefully your family will forgive you, judge tells dealer who caused 'shame and great stress' (FILE)
Hopefully your family will forgive you, judge tells dealer who caused 'shame and great stress' (FILE) Staff. Sgt. Jamal D. Sutter/USAF
News

Meth maths: 9 customers + 8 months = 4 years' jail

John Weekes
by
12th Apr 2018 5:45 AM

HE HAD a "good education” and upbringing.

But it seemed that counted for little when Steven Mark Foster succumbed to addiction and drug dealing.

A court heard the 30-year old Sunshine Coast man spent months of profits from dealing ice on his own drug habit and basic living expenses such as food.

Foster had about nine customers, Brisbane Supreme Court was told on Wednesday.

Cops searching Foster's home in September 2016 found a few grams of ice, or methylamphetamine.

The typical tools of the trade - tick sheets and electronic scales - were also found.

Foster admitted dealing, and incriminating texts were found on his phone.

The court heard Foster's enterprise lasted slightly over eight months.

Justice Graeme Crow told Foster that drug-dealing "brought shame and great stress upon you and your family”.

But the judge added: "You are able to turn the corner. I'm sure they'll forgive you for what you've done.”

Justice Crow said Foster had a "good education and good employment” before embarking on a life of crime.

For drug trafficking, Foster was sentenced to four years jail.

He will be eligible for parole on April 11, 2019. -NewsRegional

brisbane court drug trafficking forgiveness ice justice graeme crow methylamphetamine qps sccourt steven mark foster tick sheets
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    SLOW DOWN: Council puts brakes on Bundy man's hoon crackdown

    SLOW DOWN: Council puts brakes on Bundy man's hoon crackdown

    Council News JUST as Anthony Williamson thought he was doing the right thing by placing speed signs on garbage bins, he's been asked to remove them.

    SOLD: Council buys popular riverfront restaurant's building

    SOLD: Council buys popular riverfront restaurant's building

    Council News The building where The Rock Bar and Grill is situated has been sold.

    BUNDY OPINION: Is social media worth the privacy risk?

    BUNDY OPINION: Is social media worth the privacy risk?

    News Bundy residents weigh in on Facebook breach

    • 12th Apr 2018 7:28 AM

    Local Partners