Meth labs found in targeted raids

Bundaberg Police have found drugs, utensils, a crossbow and fireworks as part of a targeted drug operation. Contributed

BUNDBABERG detectives have charged 16 people with 62 offences following a series of raids targeting drug operations.

Between Monday and Friday last week, detectives from the Wide Bay Burnett District Criminal Investigation Branch co-ordinated and executed Operation Quebec Peachtree, primarily targeting drug operations.

In a co-ordinated approach, police from the District Tactical Crime Squad were joined by officers from the Road Policing Unit to execute the operation.

Drugs seized in the raids. Contributed

Amongst the items located were two suspected box laboratories used to produce methamphetamines, crossbows, cannabis, utensils and fireworks.

RPU officers also performed 64 roadside breath tests which resulted in one positive test to alcohol, with a further three positive tests indicating the presence of drugs in the system of the drivers involved.

A 46-year-old Norville man has been charged with possessing dangerous drugs, contravening an order to access electronic information, possessing utensils and unauthorised possession of fireworks.

A 43-year-old Bundaberg East man has been charged with four counts of possessing relevant substances or things, unlawful possession of weapons and failing to dispose of needle and syringe.

Bundaberg Police found drugs, including cannabis, in the raids. Contributed

All of the persons charged are to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Courts within the next month.

CIB officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop said the tactical operations undertaken in Operation Quebec Peachtree had been extremely successful in targeting drug offences in the community.

"Similar operations will continue to be rolled out in the future,” he said.