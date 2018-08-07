Meth hidden in soil under air con unit

POLICE found 16.7g of methamphetamines buried in gravel underneath an air conditioning unit at a Berserker address on Sunday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said a search warrant was executed at the residence with police catching Laurie Rene Petersen running out the back door with a substantial amount of money - $20,397.

Sgt Janes told Rockhampton Magistrates Court during Petersen's bail application yesterday that Petersen, once apprehended, told police he also had meth in the lounge room.

Police found two clip seal bags weighing 3.5g each inside a container on a table in the room.

Sgt Janes said Petersen, 45, then declared more meth buried out the front of the house.

He said police found the 16.7g buried in the gravel under the air conditioning unit, packaged for commercial sale.

Sgt Janes said a mobile phone seized by police contained SMS messages about drug supplies.

He said Petersen had criminal convictions in Queensland covering two decades.

Sgt Janes said he also had a Northern Territory criminal history but a copy of it was not available yesterday morning.

Peterson has one charge each of supplying a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug, possessing tainted property and possessing property connected to crime.

Magistrate Cameron Press adjourned Petersen's bail application until this morning.

This was to enable the NT criminal history to be available to the court.