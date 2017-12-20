Menu
Meth bike rider hit with $300 fine

MOTORCYLE rider Neil James Lewis told Bundaberg Magistrates Court that he was on medication after a crash when he tested positive at a police random drug-testing unit.

"I'm on medication for a bike accident. I asked the police officer on the night what drug I had in my system. (He) couldn't tell me,” he said.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said his test was positive to methylamphetamine and at the time Lewis made admissions to recent drug use.

Lewis pleaded guilty to drug driving at 7.15pm on November 8 in Avenell Heights.

Lewis told Magistrate Neil Lavaring he'd previously been hit at the front of his house when on his bike.

He was fined $300 and lost his licence for three months.

