Meteors lock-in on Bulls’ danger man ahead of CQ Cup semi

THE Meteors are ready to light it up in front of a capacity home crowd when they host the Bundaberg Bulls in the ConocoPhillips CQ Cup semi-final on Saturday night.

Tuesday’s easing of restrictions for ticketed seating at indoor sporting events means Mackay Basketball Stadium can fill to the brim to watch Joel Khalu’s men continue their unbeaten run into the grand final.

In their way is a Bulls outfit which has recruited strongly since their last meeting in Mackay, a 109-37 scoring parade on October 18.

Chief among the danger men will be swingman Jamaal Robateau.

The Bulls’ leading scorer is no mystery to the Meteors, having played a big part in Rockhampton’s QBL campaign last season.

Khalu said Robateau’s scoring prowess would be something the Meteors will have to contain if they are to keep their season perfect and progress through to the decider.

“He’s had two 30-point games in the past couple of games he’s played,” the Meteors coach said.

“He’s their guy. It all revolves around him.

“When we played them down there about three weeks ago Gambo (Mitch Gamblin) did a good job on him defensively. But Jamaal is the kind of player that can explode for 50 (points). He has that ability.

“In semi-final basketball all it takes is one guy to get hot and anything can happen, so we’ll need to lock him down for sure.”

Mackay Meteors coach Joel Khalu. Picture: Tony Martin

Khalu welcomed the opportunity to seat more fans on Saturday night and promised both the Meteors and Meteorettes would do their utmost to put on a good show and keep the season rolling.

“Our focus is on winning this thing and if we don’t, for us that would be an underachievement,” he said.

“We’ve made no secrets about our desire to be successful and win the CQ Cup.”

Tip-off is at 8pm, immediately following the Meteorettes v Bears game beginning at 6pm.

Tickets are still available through Mackay Basketball.

