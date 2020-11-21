Meteorettes’ defensive ‘pest’ ready to stop Bundaberg’s star

AFTER the Meteorettes suffered an almighty scare at home to the Rockhampton Cyclones last weekend, coach Scott McKenzie went back to the drawing board.

Down by as many as 14 points against their fierce ConcoPhillips CQ Cup rivals, the Meteorettes rallied to hit the front in the final 40 seconds and keep their season flawless.

But with finals basketball now on the horizon, defensive lapses like those could cost the Meteorettes when the whips are cracking.

“I think the defensive end is more important when it comes to finals basketball. We really weren’t very good in that regard (last week), so it’s something we’ve concentrated on a lot at training this week,” McKenzie said.

“I actually think it was the best two sessions we’ve had for the season, so I’m feeling pretty confident about this weekend’s games.”

The ladder-leaders host Bundaberg at Mackay Basketball Stadium on Saturday night in the first knockout semi-final.

Win and either Rockhampton or Gladstone await the Meteorettes in the grand final.

Mckenzie said nerves can often get the best of players when the pointy end of the season arrives but thankfully, the Meteorettes side is stacked with experience.

“Heidi (Freeburn) will be a wealth of experience for us. So will Jaye Willis (and) Naomi Cedar,” the coach said.

Sara Storeshaw is one player who has flown under the radar this season, though her impact has been well recognised by her teammates and coach.

“I think she’s been exceptional for us this year. She’s a real gauge for us. She does it at both ends of the floor and even though she’s battling through injury, she keeps getting the job done,” McKenzie said.

Caitlin Clancy and Ashleigh Frampton will be the danger women the Meteorettes must account for if they are to progress through to the CQ Cup decider.

Clancy was a standout for Bundaberg when they upset Rockhampton a few weeks ago.

“Clancy is the real danger person for us,” McKenzie said.

“The last couple of games she’s been the one to bring the ball up the floor. Sara will have her work cut out, but she’ll make it a tough day for her.

“ (Storeshaw) is dynamic at the defensive end and works extremely hard. If I was playing against her I would definitely call her a pest.

“She takes time away from players which gives us an opportunity to force steals.”

Tip-off is at 6pm.

Tickets are still available through Mackay Basketball.

