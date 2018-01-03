Menu
News

Meteor shower to cross sky tonight

Inge Hansen
by

IF YOU gaze up at the sky early Thursday morning, you may just catch dozens of meteors darting through the sky.

However, you may have to sacrifice some sleep in order to do so.

A Quadrantids meteor shower will appear in the night sky in between 1am and 4am.

Astronomer David Reneke said the minor meteor shower would be visible while looking in an easterly direction.

Better yet, you won't need a telescope to enjoy the beautiful sight.

"You may just see one, you may see dozens or you may see hundreds (of meteors)," Mr Reneke said.

"If you stay up a little past 4am you could even catch some shooting stars."

Topics:  astronomy fccommunity fraser coast meteor shower

Fraser Coast Chronicle
