Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Metcash back in profit but underlying sags

by Alex Druce
24th Jun 2019 10:25 AM

Metcash has swung to a $192.8 million full-year profit after cycling through its South Australian contract impairments, but a decline in food earnings and higher finance costs weighed on the IGA supermarket supplier's underlying result.

Revenue for the 12 months to April 30 rose 1.8 per cent to $12.66 billion but earnings declined 1.4 per cent to $330 million as growth in hardware and liquor failed to fully offset a decline in food.

Underlying profit fell 3.0 per cent to $210.3 million.

Metcash, which slipped to an impairment-driven $150 million loss in the previous financial year, held its final dividend at a fully franked 7.0 cents per share.

metcash profit

Top Stories

    'I don't want to die, my dad is a monster'

    premium_icon 'I don't want to die, my dad is a monster'

    Crime "He kicked her several times. The couple's daughter yelled 'stop hitting, be nice'

    Want a job? You'll want to get into this industry

    premium_icon Want a job? You'll want to get into this industry

    News Employment site shows industry helps drive rise of 8.6 per cent

    Drug sale mum told to be there for her kids instead

    premium_icon Drug sale mum told to be there for her kids instead

    Crime 34-year-old described as 'anti-authority'