Metamorphosis at Childers art space

TALENT: Bundaberg artist Terri Lewis's work is on display now at the Childers Arts Space.

BOLD colour and energetic playfulness come together in a collection of works by Bundaberg artist Terri Lewis titled Metamorphosis, on display now at the Childers Arts Space.

The collection represents a change in approach for the artist following an injury that led to new painting techniques where the free-flowing application of paint dictated the composition.

The striking abstracts represent Terri's first solo exhibition.

Terri began painting Australian wildlife before turning to abstracts, and has been inspired by famous artists such as Pablo Picasso, Piet Mondrian and Wassily Kandinsky.

In 2006, Terri entered two artworks into the Kangaroo's Visit, an exhibition of Australian artwork in Rome.

One of the artworks sold to the Australian Consulate-General in Italy, and has become part of their private collection.

Before this, Terri participated in numerous group exhibitions across Australia.

Bundaberg Regional Council community and cultural services spokesperson Judy Peters said the exhibition, which opened at CHARTS on Tuesday, was an exhibition of an artist's transformation.

"Terri has created a body of work in this exhibition that may not have developed if it were not for her temporary injury, despite the physical hurdles she faced, Terri has shown commitment to continue creating art,” Cr Peters said.

The official opening of the exhibition on Saturday at 1pm will include light refreshments and live music from classical guitarist Al Davies on the CHARTS veranda.

Metamorphosis runs until July 9.

Entry is free.