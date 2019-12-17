Menu
FOUND: Metal detectorist Amanda Jones and ring owner Fiona Goodman after Fiona was reunited with the heirloom.
Metal detector finds heirloom

Brittiny Edwards, Brittiny.Edwards@news-mail.com.au
17th Dec 2019 4:20 PM
A METAL detecting group has found a woman’s precious heirloom after she lost it in Moneys Creek.

Creator of the group, Bundaberg Region Metal Detectorists, Lee Brown said he put a call out to his members on Friday night at 10.30pm asking for someone to search for the ring in the morning and indicated around where it might be.

FOUND: The ring which was found by metal detectorist Amanda Jones after Fiona Goodman lost the precious heirloom.
“Amanda Jones saw the post and said she would go down and have a quick look for it and she found the ring within 45 minutes of me posting,” Mr Brown said.

“Fiona just burst into tears when we handed it over, it was her late mother-in-law’s ring and was handed down to her.

“It’s so brilliant and a big part of what we are about, we are not about making money.”

