Metal bar used to smash way into pharmacy

Police are hunting a masked intruder who smashed their way into the Woodgate pharmacy before ransacking the store.

Police are hunting a masked intruder who smashed their way into the Woodgate pharmacy before ransacking the store. Contributed

POLICE are hunting a masked intruder who smashed their way into the Woodgate pharmacy before ransacking the store.

Sometime between 11.30pm on July 9 and 3am the next day a small dark car with a rear spoiler drove up to and parked in the driveway of the store on Frizzels Rd.

A police spokeswoman said an unknown offender, dressed in dark clothes and with a white-coloured balaclava covering their face, used a metal bar, possibly a crowbar, to smash their way through the glass doors at the front to the building.

Once inside the offender, who was described as lanky and about 6 foot tall, made their way to the back of the store, where the medication was kept.

The offender also approached the till but found it empty, before pulling down two computer modems.

From there the offender smashed their way through a wooden wall into a storage room and ransacked the room as they apparently searched the shelves.

The police spokeswoman said it wasn't clear what, if anything, had been stolen in the break-in, but police were also investigating an attempted break-in at the Woodgate Rural Fire Station on the same night.

A toilet window was smashed on the Old Woodgate Rd building, but no entry had been gained to the premise.

Anyone with information which may assist police is urge to call Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.