Brent Albert Lothian faced Gympie Magistrates Court charged with possessing crystal meth. File photo.
Crime

‘Met a girl named crystal meth’: Addict reads poem in court

by Grace Mason
28th Jul 2020 11:23 AM
A METH addict who held up a random stranger in her home with a hammer and knife read out a poem he penned, dedicated to his substance abuse, while being sentenced in court to more than six years jail.

Clint James Bell, 29, posed as a cleaner to force his way inside a 61-year-old Gladstone woman's home in January 2018, assault her and threaten her with weapons before stealing cash and a phone. He also violently attacked his older sister at her Cairns home in September last year, bashing and strangling her into unconsciousness.

But during his sentencing in the Cairns District Court on Monday he left Judge Dean Morzone "impressed" by his literary skills after reading aloud a piece of prose he wrote entitled "I met a girl named Crystal Meth".

The poem lamented his fractious relationship with the drug, with the court hearing he started taking illicit substances when he was just 12.

"I was honoured and impressed by your poetry, by your insight into the drug use that has gripped you for so long," Judge Morzone said, telling him he had "natural intellect" despite only reaching year 8 at school.

He was sentenced to six years and six months jail and will be eligible for parole in November next year.

Originally published as 'Met a girl named crystal meth': Drug addict reads poem in court

drug addict drugs

