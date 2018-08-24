Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The case of a former senior police officer charged with a historic rape has been delayed because of a psychologist’s messy handwriting
The case of a former senior police officer charged with a historic rape has been delayed because of a psychologist’s messy handwriting
Crime

Messy handwriting delays historic rape case

24th Aug 2018 7:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE case of a former senior police officer charged with a historic rape has been delayed because of a psychologist's messy handwriting.

Local Court Judge Elizabeth Morris granted an extension of the strict time limits within which rape charges are required to be sent to the Supreme Court, after crown prosecutor John ­Ibbotson said the notes of a psychologist were illegible, and that she did not use a ­computer.

Mr Ibbotson said the psychologist was reading her notes into a dictaphone.

The time limit normally required for the case to be sent to the Supreme Court was to have ­expired on Friday.

Barrister Peter Elliot, for the former police officer, said the case might be ready to be sent to the Supreme Court on the next court date in September.

crime editors picks messy handwriting rape senior police officer

Top Stories

    The Bundaberg region postcode that pays the most in tax

    premium_icon The Bundaberg region postcode that pays the most in tax

    Politics The whopping amount we cough up to government coffers in tax every year revealed.

    Traffic hotspot: Safety concerns near Bargara school

    premium_icon Traffic hotspot: Safety concerns near Bargara school

    News MP and parents fear accident could happen

    Bundy jobs: $2m funds see expansion of sea ranger program

    premium_icon Bundy jobs: $2m funds see expansion of sea ranger program

    Environment 'We take the responsibility seriously to manage our sea country'

    Local Partners