MESSAGE FROM MAYOR MATT: Fire up for worthy cause

THANK YOU: Band Together is a thank-you to every person who helped our region recover.

HAPPY Thursday and welcome to the first Message from Mayor Matt.

We live in such a beautiful, vast region and I am happy to connect with all our southern Gladstone region residents who catch-up on their news with the NewsMail.

To recognise and thank those who went above and beyond to help our community during the devastating 2018 CQ Bushfires, I invite all community members to come along to the bushfire benefit concert Band Together.

Rocking the Wartburg Sport and Recreation Grounds on Saturday, the event is all about showing the strength our region is capable of when faced with adversity.

The evening will kick-off with two awesome local acts, Kissing the Flint and Beautifully Broken 1770 - who both have band members that were directly affected by the bushfires.

To me, this truly highlights the community spirit in the southern part of the Gladstone region. Throughout the bushfires, mateship and selflessness were common themes, with residents from far and wide willing to lend a hand and help where needed.

The desire to help not only came from those within our great state, but from outside as well - with hundreds of rural firefighters from southern states raising their hand in our time of need.

Where words fail, music steps in - and Band Together is a thank-you to each and every person who has helped and will continue to help our region recover.

And we are very excited to have country superstar Adam Harvey headlining the fundraiser.

Gladstone Regional Council will be running free shuttle buses from across the region to the event.

To book your spot on the shuttle bus, call the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on 4972 2822.

I cannot wait to see community members come together and support our great local acts, say thank you and have a great evening of free family fun.

It really is a true "for the community, by the community” event.

I am also pleased to announce the council received funding to employ a community development specialist through the jointly funded Commonwealth-Queensland Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements - Category C Community Recovery Funds.

The role will be covering three local government areas, Gladstone, Bundaberg and Banana, to ensure the community development efforts are strategic and well co-ordinated.

It's the first time the council will work across local government area boundaries, but it will be a great opportunity to support all the impacted communities.