Message from bike crash survivor: Be aware of us

HORROR CRASH: Graham Crowden had been riding Harley Davidsons for 42 years until a horrific crash on Rosedale Rd last year. Mike Knott BUN180518BIKE3

SOMETIMES the thought goes through the mind of Bundaberg's Graham Crowden that he would have been better off dying.

The motorbike rider suffered horrific injuries after a four-wheel-drive collided with him, in a high-speed crash last year.

Mr Crowden suffered a broken pelvis, two broken arms and had to have his leg amputated.

The passionate local rider had spent 42 years behind the handlebars of a bike and never once been involved in a crash.

Mr Crowden was riding his Harley Davidson along Rosedale Rd on his way to a race meet at Benaraby in October last year when he collided with a four-wheel-drive.

Mr Crowden had been travelling to participate in a Central Queensland Drag Racing Association championship event.

Thankfully, a car travelling directly behind pulled over and the driver implemented CPR and first aid.

Mr Crowden said he didn't remember much from the crash, but said he was later told "I was dead when I hit the ground”.

He was transported by air to Bundaberg Hospital and then spent three weeks in ICU in Brisbane.

"I had eight or nine different operations,” he said.

"I stayed in hospital for eight weeks, lost my left leg below the knee, broke my pelvis front and rear, broke both arms and I tore the tendon out of my right arm,” he said.

"In some ways I am shocked I survived. "Unfortunately it has ruined my life.”

Mr Crowden, a once very active man, is now confined to a wheelchair and is still receiving medical treatment and undergoing operations.

"I spent just over 20 years in the Defence Force and I have been fit my whole life,” he said.

"Now to be disabled in this way, sometimes the thought passes through one's head- I wish had died in that accident.

"If it had not been for the support of my family and the people from the Consolidated Bikers Association, I would have let myself go.”

The driver of the four-wheel-drive involved in the crash appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday but the case was adjourned to June 14.

Drivers need to be aware of bikers on roads

WITH Fatality Free Friday coming up next week, bike crash victim Graham Crowden said now was an important time to tell his story and to warn drivers of the risks involved on our roads.

Mr Crowden said the number of motorbike rider deaths had escalated substantially over the last few years.

"In the last 12 months alone I have lost four of my friends,” he said.

"Drivers need to be more aware because the lack of attention changes lives.”

While the magnitude of his incident will continue to affect the 62 year old, Mr Crowden said he was learning each day to be positive and move forward.

"It's been a horrific time, it's been a life changing time, but it has been an opportunity for me to take stock of people who go through situations like this,” he said.

"I am working towards getting a prosthetic leg and I am hoping to one day get on my bike again.”

While in hospital, Mr Crowden said he was so determined to move forward he had even bought himself a new bike.

He said it was now sitting pretty at his home waiting for him to go for another ride.

"I bought it three days after I got out of ICU which at the time, I still had my leg,” he said.

"My wife and daughter both ride too...my daughter hasn't got on her bike again since the crash and said she is waiting for me.

"Of course I am scared but I won't let that stop me.”