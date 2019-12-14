Message for Bundy shoppers: Call for holiday miracle

SHOP LOCAL: Michelle and Kerry Greg from Bundy Windscreens, President of the Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce Tim Sayre and Optus Business Specialist Yale Morgan are urging the local community to support local business.

The Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce are calling for a Christmas miracle in the wake of local shops struggling to stay afloat.

President of the Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce, Tim Sayre said the figures were dire at the moment and business needed community support.

“From the drought to online shopping all those things combined have made for a lacklustre Christmas at the moment,” Mr Sayre said.

“Every dollar that supports a local business helps them do things like keep their lights on, doors open and employ people, which goes along way to support so many other things in our community.

“When the Love Bundy campaign first started the slogan was buy local or buy local and what that means is we have a choice, we can buy from and support our local business or we can continue to watch them close their doors and fold up.”

Licensing officer and business technician for Optus, Yale Morgan said online shopping was really having an impact.

“As with our business and a lot of others, there’s the opportunity to purchase online and that’s okay to do that but every time you are purchasing online you are taking money away from a small business local who are employing people,” Mr Morgan said. Mr Morgan said in some instances the Christmas period could make or break the business as it allows them to keep on running during the slower months.

“Depending on the type of business, the Christmas period could be representing 60 per cent of their annual profit, so it is important to have a successful Christmas trading period as it sets them up for the next year.”