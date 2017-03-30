Mess in Bundy's drains 'will cost us in a flood'

SHOCKING TROLLEYS: Darryl Hampson says waste like trolleys could put Bundaberg at risk in a flood.

SHOPPING trolleys, tree branches, grass cuttings and cracker dust - even TVs, pushbikes and fridges.

These are just some of the things Bundaberg man Darryl Hampson sees on his regular observations of the city's waterways.

In the face of this week's wild weather, he said Bundaberg Regional Council had not done enough to keep them clear.

"They're telling the public 'be ready, be alert' ... why aren't they doing anything?” the fisherman and keen environmentalist said.

He said he had seen home owners dumping palm fronds into a drain over their back fence in West Bundaberg and recently counted 17 trolleys in a drain near Targo St.

"You get big flows and they (will) get pushed up against the mangroves.”

He fears it could spell trouble in flash floods.

"We haven't learned from the 2013 flood.

"If they can't manage a drain how can they manage the Burnett River?”

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesman said collecting trolleys was not the council's responsibility.

"Anyone spotting an abandoned shopping trolley can report the location by heading to trolleytracker.

com.au/Report or the appropriate local retailer,” he said, adding fines applied for illegal dumping.

"Many local rivers and waterways come under the control of State Government.

"If council cannot identify those responsible for illegal dumping on community land, the council will normally clean up the area.”