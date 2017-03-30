29°
News

Mess in Bundy's drains 'will cost us in a flood'

Eliza Goetze
| 30th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
SHOCKING TROLLEYS: Darryl Hampson says waste like trolleys could put Bundaberg at risk in a flood.
SHOCKING TROLLEYS: Darryl Hampson says waste like trolleys could put Bundaberg at risk in a flood. Mike Knott BUN130317DRAINS6

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SHOPPING trolleys, tree branches, grass cuttings and cracker dust - even TVs, pushbikes and fridges.

These are just some of the things Bundaberg man Darryl Hampson sees on his regular observations of the city's waterways.

In the face of this week's wild weather, he said Bundaberg Regional Council had not done enough to keep them clear.

"They're telling the public 'be ready, be alert' ... why aren't they doing anything?” the fisherman and keen environmentalist said.

He said he had seen home owners dumping palm fronds into a drain over their back fence in West Bundaberg and recently counted 17 trolleys in a drain near Targo St.

"You get big flows and they (will) get pushed up against the mangroves.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

He fears it could spell trouble in flash floods.

"We haven't learned from the 2013 flood.

"If they can't manage a drain how can they manage the Burnett River?”

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesman said collecting trolleys was not the council's responsibility.

"Anyone spotting an abandoned shopping trolley can report the location by heading to trolleytracker.

com.au/Report or the appropriate local retailer,” he said, adding fines applied for illegal dumping.

"Many local rivers and waterways come under the control of State Government.

"If council cannot identify those responsible for illegal dumping on community land, the council will normally clean up the area.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg regional council darryl hampson drains

Council now on alert and preparing for every scenario

Council now on alert and preparing for every scenario

WIDE Bay Local Disaster Management Groups are officially on alert as the remnants of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie continues to be felt across the region.

WATCH: Car park ripped up after flash flooding

FLOODED: McDonalds Rd, right down to the intersection with and Knockroe Rd, is flooded.

Roads have been closed and wild weather still on the cards

11 Bundaberg region roads closed as police urge caution

WET WEDNESDAY: Heavy rain thanks to Cyclone Debbie caused flash flooding across the Bundaberg region on March 29, 2017.

Some roads remain open but authorities urge caution

Wild weather forces multiple school closures across Bundy

GOING HOME: Isis District State High School remains open but bus companies have messaged parents saying they will be taking students home early.

Nine school close doors as weather looms

Local Partners

Make a bid for it at auction

EVERYTHING from excavators to extinguishers are among the items listed for sale at the monster Childers Rotary Auction.

Readings' 2017 relay team

Relay for Life fundraiser

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Soldiers' stories at Moncrieff

Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Realities of life for a soldier.

Strassman show to poke fun at technology addiction

LOT OF LAUGHS: Comedian and ventriloquist David Strassman.

Ventriloquist returns to Bundaberg with laughs every 10 seconds

MOVIE REVIEW: Crazy Boss Baby story is a little far-fetched

After nailing Trump, Alec Baldwin’s career takes a strange detour as Boss Baby

MKR’s Amy blasts Josh’s ‘sl*t’ slur

Amy Murr, pictured with brother Tyson, said rival contestant Josh Meeuwissen crossed the line when he called her a ‘sl*t’.

AMY responds after being called a ‘sl*t’ by MKR’s villain Josh.

MKR recap: The ‘slut’ comment that shocked everyone

Yep, MKR’s Josh has done it again.

JOSH has always been annoying, but this time he went way too far.

MOVIE REVIEW: LEGO Batman best caped crusader yet

A scene from the movie The Lego Batman Movie.

Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Batman!

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

MOVIE REVIEW: Power Rangers way out of their league

Becky G., Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, Ludi Lin, and RJ Cyler in a scene from the movie Power Rangers.

A Lego action figure is capable of running rings around teen misfits

Bliss N Eso announce a stack of regional tour dates

Aussie rappers Bliss N Eso are hitting the road in May for a 27-date national tour.

AUSSIE rappers hitting the road in May with new album.

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $229,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

BRAND NEW SEASIDE LIVING

25 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Save the time and hassle of building by buying this absolutely stunning brand new home situated in Ocean Heights Estate, Elliott Heads. The home is ready for you...

108.1 HA, 109 MEG ALLOCATION + 55 MEG DAM, 86 HA CULTIVATION

Lot 35 Mahogany Creek Road, Elliott 4670

Rural 4 2 13 $1,390,000

Current income producing pineapple and small crop farm located 21 km south from the Bundaberg CBD fronting the Elliott River. Known as Mahogany Downs this 108.1ha...

MUST TO INSPECT NEAT AND TIDY BRICK

1 Foster Drive, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $300,000

This modern brick rendered home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a neat and tidy low maintenance property without going through the hassle...

MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS, SHED, SOLAR AND CLOSE TO ST MARY&#39;S

37 Chancellor Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 2 3 $429,000

Designed for family living and entertaining with uncompromised approach to quality is the best way to describe this must see family home. This property...

IMMACULATE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS AND OVERLOOKING PARK

2 Emery Court, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $365,000

This immaculate rendered Errol Bauer built home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the everyday standard.

2 LIVING AREAS + OVERSIZED BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE + 11M X 4M MAN CAVE

13 Richards Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 1 $259,000

Ideally suited to those looking for extra living space, this must see property consists of 4 generous size bedrooms plus office, 2 living areas plus separated...

ABSOLUTE OCEANFRONT LAND

Lot 5 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying spectacular 180 ... $395,000

Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying spectacular 180 degree unrestricted views of the beautiful Pacific Ocean, while soaking up the peace and...

BLOCK OF LAND WITH OCEAN VIEWS

Lot 41 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying views of ... $220,000

Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying views of the beautiful Pacific Ocean, while soaking up the peace and tranquilly that this area offers. ...

ELEVATED OCEAN ASPECT LAND

Lot 43 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Stunning elevated lots some 3 meters higher than the front lots providing ... $220,000

Stunning elevated lots some 3 meters higher than the front lots providing the opportunity to build a home and retain an ocean aspect without paying the price that...

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!