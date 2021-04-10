Mesmerising Byron Bay estate to break Hemsworth record

One of the "finest" estates in Byron Bay with mesmerising views and impeccable interiors has come up for sale.

The 2.75ha Newrybar property is located in the hinterland of Byron Bay with tropical gardens, manicured lawns and two guest villas.

Its position on a rare coastal escarpment provides the 100-year-old compound with stunning 360-degree views of the hinterland and ocean.

The pool area has incredible views of Byron Bay and the hinterland.

The estate is being offered to buyers via an expressions of interest campaign through Real Estate of Distinction - Byron Bay principal Janis Perkins. A price guide has not been set at this stage, but the vendor is believed to have already knocked back an offer of $8m.

This suggests the property will easily smash the Newrybar suburb record set last year following the $6.5m sale of a 3.87ha former Wedding Venue to Liam Hemsworth.

CoreLogic also reveals the current owners paid $2.4m when it last changed hands in 2003.

The estate has a main residence and two guest villas.

Ms Perkins said interest has been strong since the property first came to market with an influx of influential people eyeing the estate.

"To the buyers - it is all about the views, which are some of the best money can buy in the area," she said.

Some of the parties have also expressed interest in either further renovating the 100 year-old home, while others plan to do start fresh and build a luxury residence similar to what neighbour Pat Rafter is currently doing.

The horse arena.

Extensively renovated by the current owners, entrance to the estate is by the way of a tree-lined driveway that takes you past stables, a horse arena and plenty of native trees.

The estate comprises of a main residence and two luxury villas, totalling five large ensuite bedrooms.

Marble and polished timber floors are found in the living and entertaining areas, while the large wrap around verandas allows the sea breeze to enter these spaces.

There are two guest villas such as this one.

Off the main residence is a lagoon style pool and heated spa that captures dramatic views of the Pacific Ocean and Byron Bay.

Ms Perkins said the property offered the next owner a number of different options on how to use the property such as renting the two self-contained villas, or using them as accommodation for extended family.

"The villas have been very popular with people from all around the world who want to appreciate the outlook and be close to the town at the same time," Ms Perkins said.

The 2.75ha property sits on top of a mountain.

The property has been updated throughout their ownership.

The main bedroom has vaulted ceilings.

The property has views in all directions.