BRRR: Bundaberg temps are set to drop in the coming week.
Mercury to drop with chilly mornings on the way

Tahlia Stehbens
by
19th Aug 2018 2:15 PM
GET your blankets out Bundaberg, because this week the mercury is predicted to drop yet again.

Tomorrow and Wednesday are both predicted to reach minimums of five degrees, which is well below the season's average of 10.5 degrees.

Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson David Crock said the the chilly temperatures were caused by a trough that passed through Queensland yesterday morning.

"Within that trough was a cool, dry air mass,” Mr Crock said.

"This means the minimums will be quite cool, not only for Bundaberg but for most of the state as well.”

Mr Crock said the dry air mass and low morning temperatures would ease as the week progressed.

"The minimums will likely hang around until later in the week,” he said.

"It can take a little while for the moisture to return to the air.”

It is predicted lows will return to double figures by Friday.

The chilly mornings to come will have nothing on Bundaberg's coldest morning of the year however, which reached an icy 2.6 degrees on July 15.

The coldest recording this month for Bundaberg was noted on August 8 where it reached 3.5 degrees, with the following morning again dropping to 4.1 degrees.

The region has already recorded 12 single-figure lows this month, and according to the Bureau, there are a few more just around the corner.

bundaberg bureau of meteorology cold snap forecast weather
