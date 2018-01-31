Mercury to drop below 20 degrees in Bundy

ON THE RADAR: Rain is forecast tomorrow and every day for the rest of the week.

A COOL change is coming.

There'll be no need to turn the aircon on this weekend - February is set to bring a break from the hellish temperatures that have roasted the region for the past month.

With rain forecast every day for the rest of the week, temperatures are predicted to drop well below the 25.75 degree average for the last month of summer.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the mercury could drop to 20 degrees on Saturday and dip a further 2 degrees on Sunday.

Alongside sub-20 temps, the bureau has forecast a 70 per cent chance of rain, with up to 20mm expected to fall.

A BoM spokesman said the cool shift came as an upper trough moved northwards into the southern and southeastern interior toda, leading to increasing cloud, showers and some rain areas in the southern interior and south-east of the state.

Temperatures will cool over southern Queensland due to increasing cloud and south-easterly winds.

BoM says long-period easterly swells are likely to ease about the southern coast during the afternoon and evening.