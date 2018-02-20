Menu
WET AND COLD: The weather is bringing some relief this week with a cool change here to stay for a while.
Mercury to drop after Bundy swelters

Ashley Clark
by
20th Feb 2018 12:34 PM

BUNDY, a cool change is coming.

Wet weather and colder conditions are on the way thanks to a south easterly change pushing through overnight.

Bureau of Meteorology spokesman Harry Clark said about 20mm of rain was expected today followed by a maximum temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow, a welcome relief from the heat wave days of last week.

"It will be quite cloudy as well with a good chance of showers,” he said.

"It is much cooler from what was experienced last week where the maximum temperature reached 36.6 degrees.”

Mr Clark said the rest of the week would be much the same, with cooler temperatures and showers predicted.

"There is the chance of showers each day, between 10mm to 30mm is expected along with the chance of thunderstorms,” he said.

"The weekend will clear up somewhat with Saturday expected to be around 27 degrees and Sunday back in the low 30s.”

For inland areas of the Wide Bay, severe thunderstorms have been predicted for this afternoon.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Gayndah and Monto.

Ashley Clark

rain temperature weather
Bundaberg News Mail
