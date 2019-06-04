Mercury set to drop in Bundy again tomorrow

WINTER CHILL: The mercury is set to drop again tomorrow with a minimum of 6 degrees.

WINTER CHILL: The mercury is set to drop again tomorrow with a minimum of 6 degrees. Chris Mccormack

IF YOU thought it was cold this morning, think again.

The mercury is set to drop to an icy minimum of 6 degrees tomorrow morning.

It comes after Bundaberg saw the coldest May morning since 1968 last week.

This morning Bundaberg saw Bundaberg drop to 9 degrees but the wind chill made things feel colder.

Meteorologist Lachlan Stoney from the Bureau of Meteorology said the wind will continue to cool things down throughout the day.

"It's not as cold as we've had so fat this year, but the main thing today will be the wind chill,” he said.

"The actual maximum will be about 19 degrees but it will feel closer to 10 to 15 degrees.

"It is sunny but there will be cold, dry air and breezy with winds getting up to 30km/h.”

Mr Stoney said while the minimum temperature will be lower tomorrow, it won't be as windy.

"There won't be as much wind chill and temperatures will feel more moderate,” he said.

Meanwhile, down south on the Granite Belt winter has well and truly set in with snow falling at Eukey near Stanthorpe in the early hours of this morning.

Snow was also reportedly seen in the Northern New South Wales towns of Guyra and Ben Lomond.