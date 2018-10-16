Mercedes-Benz tops luxury car service survey

Mercedes-Benz’s customers are the most satisfied with their dealership services.

MERCEDES-Benz is winning the behind-the-scenes struggle against its luxury competition.

The latest JD Power survey rates customer satisfaction with luxury car servicing for Australia's three biggest prestige brands.

The survey polled Australian customers who had their car serviced at a dealership within the past 12 months. There are five categories: service quality, service initiation, vehicle pick-up, service adviser and service facility, with a potential score of 1000.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class: Best selling luxury car in the country.

Mercedes-Benz (831) came out on top and was followed closely by Audi (830) with BMW (806) a distant third.

The JD Power survey identified a few key areas that resonated with luxury car customers.

Communication throughout the whole servicing process via a phone call from the dealer was highly valued, as was express services that can have the car back to the customer in about an hour.

A transparent process is the key to developing good relationships with the customer, says JD Power Australia manager Bruce Chellingworth.

Audi is just behind Mercedes-Benz in the rankings.

"Customers have confirmed that open and honest communication throughout the entire service process promotes a transparent relationship with their dealer," says Chellingworth.

"This, in turn, leads to an enhanced customer experience and drives the promotion of the brand and dealership."

Earlier this year JD Power revealed the mainstream brands which performed best in terms of servicing. The three largest luxury car brands performed well when compared to the mainstream brands with Mazda (789) the top performer in that survey.

Mazda customers were the most satisfied with dealer servicing of the mainstream brands.

And while luxury customers valued direct contact and speedy servicing, mainstream customers looked for superior online portals and cars returned washed and vacuumed.

A slowing new car sales market this year has made improving owners' experience more important to manufacturers in maintain existing customer bases.

All luxury brands have had a drop in sales so far in 2018, according to the latest Vfacts data from the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.

Mercedes-Benz is still by far the biggest luxury brand, selling 7000 more vehicles than next best BMW in the first nine months of 2018.