Mer De Glace romped to victory.
Horses

Mer De Glace launches Caulfield assault

19th Oct 2019 4:44 PM

JAPANESE horse Mer De Glace has taken out the Caulfield Cup, the world's richest mile-and-a-half handicap race with his sixth straight victory.

Punters could throw a blanket over the horses as they came down the home stretch, but Mer De Glace broke away with 200m to go to win by a  length.

Ridden by Damian Lane, he finished ahead of Vow and Declare in second, Mirage Dancer in third and Constantinople in fourth.

 

Pre-post favourite Finche hit the lead at the top of the straight but felt the pinch late after a wide run.

Vow And Declare and Constantinople also pushed their Melbourne Cup credentials with strong runs.

Where every runner finished

1st - Mer De Glace

2nd - Vow And Declare

3rd - Mirage Dancer

4th - Constantinople

5th - Finche

6th - Mustajeer

7th - Hartnell

8th - Red Verdon

9th - The Chosen One

10th - Sound

11th - Mr Quickie

12th - Gold Mount

13th - Wolfe

14th - Brimham Rocks

15th - Angel Of Truth

16th - Rostropovich

17th - Qafila

FF - Big Duke

FormGuide

angel of truth big duke brimham rocks caulfield cup constantinople finche gold mount hartnell mer de glace mirage dancer mr quickie mustajeer qafila red verdon rostropovich sound the chosen one vow and declare wolfe
