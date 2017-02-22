MENU: True blue cafe opens with a focus on fresh

BAKED FRESH: Shana Williams and Belinda McReady have opened Cuppatime at Westside Plaza.

THERE'S only one place in Bundaberg you'll see a bright blue coffee machine.

Cuppatime is the latest cafe to spring up in the region and owners Shana Williams and Belinda McReady wanted the machine to match their blue theme colour.

It was Mrs McReady's husband who painted it, and Mrs McReady herself who crafted the mosaic name sign that hangs on their wall.

Personal touches are what it's all about for the pair of friends who finally decided to make their dream happen.

"It's something Belinda and I had talked about for about four years and thought 'one day' and then 'one day' came," Mrs Williams said.

The cafe, located near Coles in Westside Plaza, opened on Monday and customers have been lining up for home-baked treats including gingerbread men, pineapple coconut cheesecake and lamingtons with fresh cream.

"We just go 'give this a go today and see what happens," Mrs Williams said.

The cafe's cookies, cakes and slices are baked fresh in the open-plan space, meaning diners can watch the goodies being lifted hot from the oven.

"We try to keep it all fresh," Mrs Williams said.

In addition to the drinks and sweet treats, the cafe's menu includes savoury options from eggs benedict and sandwiches to a special range for people suffering with dysphagia.

"We didn't want to just go with cake and it's really ironic as the best sellers for us have been savoury," Mrs Williams said.

"Salads have gone really well."

The pair, who have a history in food and hospitality, said they were planning to expand with protein balls and fruit frappes.

Gluten free options are available as well as lactose-free, soy and almond milk.

The keen cooks said they're happy to give anything a go and were willing to cater to customers' tastes and needs.