MENU: New restaurant offers different take on Indian cuisine

Joji Joseph and Jibin Jacob with their selection of spices. Crystal Jones

SOME people love spices so much they have a spice rack stacked with flavours.

For Jibin Jacob and Joji Joseph, that spice rack is taller than they are and it's located in the kitchen of their new restaurant Taste of Kerala.

Kerala is a region in the south of India, where the food is a little different to the northern cuisinse many Australians are used to.

Bunaberg is also home to a Kerala community of about 60 families.

Mr Jacob, who is a nurse, said he was passionate about sharing the flavours of the Kerala region with the Bundaberg's diners.

Jibin Jacob and Joji Joseph outside Taste of Kerala. Crystal Jones

"We want to introduce this food to the community," he said.

"We've been here for five years and we know we can do this."

Their food is cooked fresh every day.

Dosa is an important part of their menu.

It's like a crepe but enjoyed with aromatic fillings.

Chef Joji Joseph boils up an aromatic vegetable dish for dosa. Crystal Jones

Medu vada, a fried savoury snack in the shape of a donut is also popular in southern Indian cuisine.

As well as a range of curries, the new eatery offers Indian ssweets including Kerala laddu, a locally made chickpea-based sweet, and Indian coffee and chai is on the menu too.

The restaurant is open from 4.30-8.30pm with a view to extending its hours.

Some limited seating is available.

The restaurant is located at 3A Bingera St.