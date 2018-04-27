Mentor is keen to keep the good times rolling

READY TO PLAY: Geva Mentor, centre, with other captains ahead of the Super Netball season.

READY TO PLAY: Geva Mentor, centre, with other captains ahead of the Super Netball season. PETER RAE

GEVA Mentor says she had a ball during the past year, enjoying her time on the court and capturing some of the biggest accolades along the way.

And she hopes to keep the good times rolling in 2018.

The Sunshine Coast Lightning goal keeper captained her team to the inaugural Super Netball title in the club's first year of existence and was crowned the competition's best player, before helping England to a shock gold medal performance at the Commonwealth Games.

"It won't be until I finish my career that I look back and think 'you know what, that has been an awesome 12 months," she said.

"I think the main thing I can take from it is that I've really enjoyed what I've been doing, whether it's playing for Sunshine Coast Lightning or playing for England, training or travelling.

"Everything I've done I've kind of done it with a smile on my face.

"Because I've really enjoyed the whole environment and knowing that these opportunities and this environment is not going to be there forever, I've really just taken each day as it comes."

Mentor's now poised to take the Lightning into a new campaign and she's keen to make the most of the journey again.

"It's about making sure I keep my body in good condition and I keep enjoying what I'm doing. If I'm enjoying what I'm doing then hopefully success comes as well," she said.

"Physically, I feel really good and that's obviously a great thing to have on my side at my age of 33.

"Mentally, I still feel excited to get out there and build on partnerships and challenge my team-mates around me and really encourage them to step out of their comfort zone."

"Whether there's more (success) to come, I hope so.

"For me, the main thing is consistency.

"That's where my challenge comes and that's where the little things I'm doing at training or away from training will hopefully support me in that."

Mentor expects the Lightning to be tested in this year's eight-team competition.

She said the likes of Magpies, Giants and Vixens should again be threats.

But she also said the other teams would be difficult opponents, suggesting Fever should be the dark horses of the premiership.

"They've done some really good recruiting over the off-season and (have) the likes of Jhaniele Fowler in their attack end, who poses a challenge for any defender," she said.

"As soon as it kicks off focus will turn on how to combat them and what style of netball they'll be bringing."

They start the season against the Giants on Sunday.