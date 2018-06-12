MENTAL HEALTH: Vital new service opens in Bundaberg

A NEW mental health service has officially opened in Bundaberg with the aim to provide a better continuity of care to clients.

The opening ceremony, attended by local Elders, stakeholders and local mental health staff this morning, recognised the efforts to provide appropriate mental health services for all people in the community.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said Artius would offer standalone services and will work alongside existing local providers.

"It's great to see a coordinated approach, with both Government and non-Government sectors and the community, coming together to find the best way to provide a much-needed service,” Mr Pitt said.

"It's important that individuals have access to mental health services that meet their needs, when they need them.”

Managing Director for Artius Paul Stokes said the opening of the Federal Government-funded service provided a great opportunity to signpost the opportunities people had to access help.

"You might be struggling with challenges in your life, from problems with the family to managing stress at work. The important thing is that there are pathways that can help you get the care you need,” Mr Stokes said.

"It doesn't matter who you are or where you are from, reaching out for help is the first step on the road to recovery.

General Manager for Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast Primary Health Network (PHN) Kath Thompson said the decision to fund the service reflected the need for flexible mental health services across the region.

"We understand every mental health journey is different, and people will require varying levels of support as they move through their recovery journey,” Ms Thompson said.