$47m cash boost for mental health summit

A SUMMIT on mental health headed up by young people who have struggled with ­depression and anxiety will be funded under a $47 million cash boost to the National Youth Mental Health Foundation headspace.

Health Minister Greg Hunt will announce the cash injection today, committing the Morrison government's support to an issue that he said was very close to his heart.

It will be used to help the mental health organisation to ensure its staff stay up to date with what social media platforms young people are using and how they are being tar­geted to harass and bully.

Health Minister Greg Hunt is committed to supporting an issue that is close to his heart. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

Chief executive Jason Trethowan said the extra funding would support the key to headspace's success which was that it's staff "get" young people.

"If a young person started talking about how they were bullied on Snapchat and the clinician doesn't know what that is the young person will think 'oh well, they just don't get me' and you can lose the opportunity to help them," Mr Trethowan said.

The funding boost will also support a new young ambassadors program where eight Australians who have experienced mental health issues will travel the country holding seminars and a summit to ­inspire others to get help.

Mr Hunt said he was committed to ensuring Australians can get advice, understanding, counselling and treatment when and where they need it.

"I want our young people to know they are not alone on their journey," he said.