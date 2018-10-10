Menu
SKY HIGH: Hundreds gathered to help celebrate World Mental Health Day by spelling out the initials for Our Healthy Clarence at an event at Memorial Park in Grafton.
Mental health message from the ground up

10th Oct 2018 5:07 PM
TO MARK World Mental Health Day, the Clarence Valley shouted the message to the sky.

More than 200 people showed up to the event held at Memorial Park, and wearing the colour representing mental health - lime green - they formed the letters "OHC" - for Our Healthy Clarence.

(Drone footage from createbydarc)

"We actually tried to get it recognised as a Guinness World Record for the most people gathered wearing green shirts, but it was too specific for a record," Our Healthy Clarence project coordinator Sue Hughes said.

"So we thought we'd go along with a community event anyway and have an event where the service providers could be here and we could celebrate the day."

Providers including headspace, police, CRANES and others offered information and a free sausage sizzle in what will be an annual event.

