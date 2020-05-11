Mental health focus in new CQU initiative

CQUNIVERSITY has launched its mental health and wellbeing strategy, Mind Waves, in response to a call for action for universities to include mental health in their core business.

CQU clinical psychologist Bethany Mackay, who was instrumental in the project, said the recent launch was timely.

“Now more than ever, following events such as the bushfires and amidst the Covid-19 crisis it is essential that we promote student and staff mental health and wellbeing,” Dr Mackay said.

“Mind Waves focus is about continuing to build a positive educational and workplace experience through a healthy, resilient, inclusive, compassionate and connected university community.”

>>> What CQUni’s Covid measures mean for Bundaberg campus

Dr Mackay said during April, 20 per cent of services were directly related to students affected by Covid-19.

She said the strategy was about providing a co-ordinated and collaborative response to health promotion and intervention.

“Mind Waves offers a three- tiered, stepped care model, starting broadly with whole of university health promotion initiatives, then moving towards targeted assistance for groups with identified coping concerns and offering individual mental health intervention for students and staff when it’s needed,” she said.

>>> CQU’s online cohort just got bigger

“The strategy is about connecting students with people and services to build upon their coping strategies and skills to cope amid adversity.

“ This is particularly important at the moment as so many students are feeling isolated and disconnected and are adjusting to studying to online.”