Ex-Blue’s message to players after Yarran death

JAKE Edwards has been to the brink and back as recently as 2014.

The ex-Carlton player is now a mental health advocate but knows the value of a cry for help or well-timed phone call.

In 2014 he was making an attempt on his life when the name of father Alan "Butch" Edwards flashed up on his phone.

"Obviously it wasn't successful. Then my old man called me five minutes later and I took the call that saved my life," he told the Herald Sun in 2016.

On Sunday, in the aftermath of ex-Fremantle player Shane Yarran's tragic death, Edwards repeated his message.

All it can take it is the intervention of a worried friend, or a request for help from a person in crisis in need to start turning around a life.

Ex-Fremantle player Yarran also played for Peel Thunder and Subiaco in the WAFL, this year training with Subiaco while playing local football.

Edwards was this week scheduled to conduct mental health sessions for both those WAFL clubs through his business Outside the Locker Room.

He hopes his own story can provide inspiration for footballers at any level that rock bottom can be a starting point to change your life.

Edwards overcome a four-year cocaine addiction but says he still has to watch for the warning signs of his own depression battle.

"Over the last six months with our program we have worked with Subiaco and Peel Thunder and I know the young man had a lot to do with those two clubs," he told the Herald Sun.

"I am heading over to Perth tomorrow night to talk to Subiaco Football Club and Peel on Tuesday night.

"It might be too soon on the back of these events, but we also need to provide support and care."

"The bereavement process post-suicide is an extremely challenging time."

He says both WAFL and AFL clubs provide support, counselling and mental health services but they are not always accessed by players with personal issues.

"It is such sad news. On the outside everyone else looks in and they see an AFL player with the world at his feet,'' he said.

"But it shows behind closed doors everyone goes through tough times and challenges.

"When you are in that position you need people in our life to reach out and speak to you.

Former Blue Jake Edwards is now a mental health advocate after his own battle with drugs and alcohol and a suicide attempt. Picture: Kylie Else

"It is extremely important to have networks around you. Sometimes it's a friend or a family member, but as young athletes we have to reach out and use them.

"It is such sad news, it has broken my heart."

Having laid bare his own demons, Edwards says the first cry for help is tough but ultimately rewarding.

"At the time when you are in that position, it's very difficult to see a way forward," he said.

"I was very lucky to have people around me and could get the support out there.

"I came out the other end and it's the best thing to happen in my life.

"I couldn't encourage anyone more if they are going through a difficult period in their life, get help and don't feel stupid for doing so.

"Get over your pride and ego, go and speak to someone about tit.

"And if someone in your friends is involved in high-risk behaviour or is changing their behaviour, keep watching them.

"Then put them in a safe environment and encourage them to open up about it."

IF YOU OR SOMEONE YOU KNOW IS STRUGGLING, CALL LIFELINE ON 13 11 14