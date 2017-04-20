Men's shed opens with a positive outlook

NOW OPEN: Paul Dare in front of the new Men's Shed which opened up in Mundubbera.

THE Mundubbera Men's Shed officially opened this month with a good turnout from the community.

Operated by Mundubbera Enterprise Association, it's the fourth shed to open up in the North Burnett region.

MEA's Paul Dare said two meetings had been held with around 15 people turning up to each.

"It's been really good, considering it wasn't running. It is excellent news," Mr Dare said.

"We've got some good donations coming in which is good news as well, and should have electricity hooked up next week which will make things a lot better."

The goal for the Men's Shed is to open a couple of days a week.

"The next time it opens will be the start of May, and after that it will open Wednesdays and Saturdays, we're still debating whether it will be mornings or afternoons," Mr Dare said.

He said the opening times were negotiable, depending on people's interest and availability.

"If more people want to go down on different days we are flexible, we'd love to see more people take interest in the men's shed, it's definitely a good thing for the community," Mr Dare said.

The lack of electricity had been a challenge, he said.

"There is a genuine excitement about it which is really nice to see, and the willingness to talk and to get in and help and do things," Mr Dare said.

"It could help other organisations and help repair things for them too, and it's passing on knowledge which is disappearing, that's where its really good."