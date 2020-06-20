Men’s shed helps combat men’s health issues

THIS week marks Men’s Health Week, an international week-long initiative to raise awareness of men’s mental and physical health and to shine a light on what communities can do to better support it.

Studies have shown that as men age their rate of loneliness tends to be much higher than that of women, and significant mental and physical health benefits have been found when men maintained their social activity through retirement.

Ingenia Gardens Bundaberg community manager Stephanie Dobbin said its men’s shed had been a wonderful way to bring together residents in a social environment, and the community supported raising more awareness of men’s health needs.

“We focus on making our community a safe and supportive place to be and a big part of that is encouraging residents to build social connections with each other,” Ms Dobbin said.

“We have a higher number of female residents in our community, so it’s fantastic to see our male residents engage with one another in social activities and groups, like the men’s shed.

“One of our residents, Jim Christensen, started the men’s shed as a community gathering place where men can come together and find a purpose and sense of belonging.”

Mr Christensen, 84, runs the men’s shed where residents work on projects and help with small maintenance jobs for neighbours.

“Being part of the men’s shed keeps me socially active and busy which I think is an important way to stay healthy,” he said.

“The men’s shed enhances my sense of purpose, and for those of us that meet there, we take great pride from our work and the friendships we’ve formed here.

“It’s a place where men can feel comfortable to share with other men, however if women want to share a yarn they are certainly welcome.”