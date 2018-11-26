Menu
All Roger David stores will close at the end of this week after 76 years in business.
Business

Roger David’s final day of trading confirmed

by Stephanie Bennett
26th Nov 2018 1:10 PM
COLLAPSED menswear chain Roger David will close the doors on its remaining stores this Sunday, after more than 76 years in business.

Administrator, KordaMentha Restructuring's Craig Shepard, announced today all 57 stores around the country would cease trading from end of day Sunday, with all remaining stock reduced by 70 per cent.

The company's 500 staff, including 98 within 15 stores in Queensland, will be left without jobs just a few weeks from Christmas after a buyer could not be found for the long-standing retailer.

Mr Shepard urged potential customers to shop over the coming days and said employees had continued to show tremendous loyalty over the past few weeks, since it was announced the company had fallen into administration.

"It can be a triple-win in the next six days - people can get a great bargain, a Christmas gift and help provide the cash to pay employees their entitlements," he said.

"Unfortunately, we could not find a buyer despite some interest in such a well-know and powerful brand."

Mr Shepard said external factors including global competition had lead to the demise of the Aussie retailer.

    Local Partners