Men's field almost locked in for Cyclefest

CYCLING: Brisbane rider Ethan Viviers is hoping next year's Auswide Bank Cycle Fest International will be less dramatic than this year.

Viviers is one of the first riders announced in the elite men's Madison teams that will contest the two day traditional event at the Kevin Brodgen Velodrome from February 15 and 16.

The event is now one part of an expanded cycling program, which also includes a criterium race on February 14, a triathlon on February 17 and a woodchopping competition on February 16.

For Viviers, he has vivid memories after being involved in a major crash that saw him fly over the velodrome and into a parked car.

Fortunately, he didn't suffer serious injuries.

He will compete in the Just Freight team with a Queensland Academy of Sport riders.

Viviers isn't the only rider returning from this year's field with Australian team pursuit champion Stephen Hall competing with Josh Harrison for The Waves Sports Club.

New Zealand champion Corbin Strong is also back with countryman Dylan Kennett for Takalvans.

In other combinations, Luke Plapp and Jarrad Drizners will compete for the Bundaberg Regional Council team, Conor Leahy and Godfrey Slattery for It's Live team, Fin Fisher Black and George Jackson with Lindsay Rural and James Moriarty and Alistair Mackellar for Baldwin Group.

Hervey Bay's Jordan Kerby will compete with Nick Yallarous for the Auswide Bank team with Connor Reardon and Alex Clairs involved for the Peter Davis Contruction team, Ben Foster and Bill Simpson in the Bradnam's Windows and Doors team, Ben Price and Dylan Newbery for the Greensill Farming Group team and Nathan Boff and Connor Sens for Tyrepower.

Currently two teams have yet to be announced with an Austrian team and a Japanese team to compete with another three still to field another rider with German Hans Piuris, Cooper Sayers and Blake Quick announced but not having a partner so far.

The rest of the field is expected to be released next month with the criterium list also expected soon.