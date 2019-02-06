Menu
The Waves' Ryan Paterson juggles the ball last year.
The Waves' Ryan Paterson juggles the ball last year.
Men's draw coming soon

Shane Jones
6th Feb 2019 10:31 AM
AUSSIE RULES: The AFL Wide Bay draw for the men's senior competition should be finalised by next week, according to president Anthony Stothard.

The president confirmed no draw had been done so far after the AFL Queensland competitions manager for Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay Dean Wicks resigned recently.

The association hasn't replaced him yet, which has forced Stothard to start and finalise the competition draw himself ahead of the season starting soon.

The competition will see five teams competing after Gympie left the men's competition last year to join the Sunshine Coast competition.

AFL Wide Bay will have byes for the first time since 2016 when it was four clubs and some sides got weeks off as others played Sunshine Coast opposition.

