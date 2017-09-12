Meninga to speak at conference

Australia Head Coach Mal Meninga watches play during the Four Nations rugby league match Scotland versus Australia at the KC Lightstream Stadium, Hull, England, Friday Oct. 28, 2016. (Dave Howarth/PA via AP)

AUSTRALIAN Rugby League coach and Maroon legend Mal Meninga will be among the key speakers at a planning conference in Bundaberg which starts today.

Almost 200 planners from throughout Queensland will arrive in Bundaberg on Thursday for the two-and-a-half day 2017 Planning Institute of Australia's Queensland State Conference.

This marks the first time the conference has been held in Bundaberg.

Bundaberg Regional Council planning and development spokesman Cr Ross Sommerfeld said he was excited at the prospect of the region being showcased to professionals who are instrumental in shaping the future of communities at a local and national level.

"The theme of the conference - The Spirit of Planning - while providing a focus on planning reforms is also tenuously aligned with one of Bundaberg's famous products,” Cr Sommerfeld said.

"I think plenty of people would love an invitation to the 'great debate', which explores the topic - Who does planning better - the regions or SEQ?”