Menham plays last game

CHESS: Bundaberg's Allan Menham says getting the school chess tournament from a small to large event has been his proudest achievement.

Menham has served out his last checkmate to students eager to play the game after retiring from his role as a school coach in the region.

The Bundaberg Chess Club member and former secretary has taught students about the game since 2003 and has helped hundreds play the game in more than 20 schools that took on the program during his 16-year tenure.

"It started at the Norville State School with Brad Young helping me to get it started,” he said.

"Word got around, school students talked to mates and it expanded.

"I never thought it would get so popular.”

Menham taught 10 schools a week, with 12 schools overall looked after in the program.

The Wide Bay North tournament, held every October, has gone from just 30 students competing in 2003 to 230 this year.

"All the tournaments and teaching the kids has been what I am proud of and been the most satisfying,” he said.

"I've hopefully given them skills they can use for the rest of their life.”

Menham has made the move to retire. He'll be moving south to the Gold Coast with his wife to be closer to his family.

He said it might take a while for it to happen but the time was right to make the move.

"All of our family is there,” he said.

"My wife isn't well at times and it would be nice to head down there.”

Once Menham moves it will be a loss to the community, but he hopes others at the Bundaberg Chess Club can now take on the role and continue to teach the children about the game.

"I'm hoping it can continue for others to enjoy,” he said.

But for now, Menham will still play chess most weeks at the BCC when it meets on Wednesdays at 80 Woongarra St.