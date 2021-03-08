‘Menace to society’: Ex-boyfriend’s scary kidnapping threat

Cameron Lyndon Ward was sentenced to prison for three charges including breaching a domestic violence order, possession of weapons and posssession of explosives.

A 22-year-old Brisbane man who threatened to kidnap and rape his ex-girlfriend will remain behind bars following his hearing at the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Cameron Lyndon Ward appeared via video link from the Woodford Correctional Centre to plead guilty to an aggravated offence of contravening a domestic violence order, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of explosives.

The court heard Ward was prohibited from contacting his ex on January 8, 2020 at the Brisbane Magistrates Court.

At 3pm on December 18, however, the woman reported she'd received an onslaught of threatening Snapchat, Facebook, text messages and phone calls from the defendant.

The messages, read in court by police prosecutor sergeant Graham Turner, told the woman she was "bringing the bad out of (Ward)".

"During (one of the) phone calls he said he'd come to her house and kidnap her," Sgt Turner said.

"And in that conversation also said he'd send people around to her house to rape her."

While the woman was at the Hendra police station speaking to officers, she received a further photo message that depicted Ward holding a handgun.

Wallace appeared at the Pine Rivers Courthouse on Thursday, March 4.

The woman told police she'd seen the gun in person in the past and "knew it was real".

"She was extremely fearful he could carry out these threats," Sgt Turner told the court.

Police located Ward at his home in Albany Creek at 11pm and a stand-off ensued.

The court heard Ward refused to surrender until 1am the following morning.

During a search officers located a pair of knuckle dusters on the floor, a replica handgun that contained a magazine and a live round of ammunition.

Ward was taken into custody, where he has remained for the past 75 days.

Defence lawyer Natashia Blank told the court her client was a "menace to society" who regularly used methamphetamines and suffered from an ongoing mental illness as a result of childhood trauma.Ms Blank said Ward and his ex had been in a volatile "on-again, off-again" relationship since their late teens, which had resulted in Ward placed in police custody on two prior occasions.

She noted Ward was remorseful for his actions and sought to set a better example for his young son, upon his release.

Magistrate Trevor Morgan described Ward's behaviour as "particularly serious".

"How terrified (that woman) must have been," he said.

Ward was convicted of all three charges and sentenced to imprisonment for six months.

His parole eligibility date is today.

Originally published as 'Menace to society': Ex-boyfriend's terrifying kidnapping threat