Men needed: Next show to be biggest on Playhouse stage

THIS year’s last production at The Playhouse Theatre Bundaberg is set to be one of the biggest to take the Playhouse stage and be undoubtedly supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

Mary Poppins director Rebecca Hutchins said they have put on a number of grand shows such as Wicked and Phantom of the Opera, but this musical is expected to rival those shows — particularly in the sets and what the crew will have to do.

Last week they held an information session for the upcoming show and were “overwhelmed” with the turn out.

Ms Hutchins said more than 80 people attended the session, with plenty of people in the late teens, early 20s and parents on behalf of their children.

But there was one demographic missing.

She said men over the age of 25 were missing from the crowd.

Having picked productions to appeal to everyone, Ms Hutchins said it was not too late for those thinking about getting involved.

From the lead roles of Mr Banks and Bert to roles within the ensemble, there’s plenty of room on the stage for local gentlemen.

In fact, she said for anyone with an interest in the theatre, this would be the perfect production to try your hand at.

Unlike the grandeur of Les Miserable which saw the cast on stage for several hours, Mary Poppins is the perfect play to meet new people and learn choreography, familiarise yourself with the audition process or get involved with work behind the scenes.

She said while it might seem confronting at first, if you love musicals, this is the show for you.

And the family that is everyone at the Playhouse, is always welcoming to newcomers.

Ms Hutchins said she loves that as an organisation they can entertain an audience and bring the community together — it makes my heart sing”.

She said every time you get to perform, it’s like the grand final of a football season.

Auditions start next week at the Playhouse with the general chorus 18+ on October 1,

Tap Dance All ages on October 2 and the Leads adults on October 3.

For more information about the production and rehearsal schedule head to www.theplayhousetheatre.org.au