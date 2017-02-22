Men charged over Bundaberg break and enter offences

TWO North Bundaberg men have been charged with break and enter offences involving businesses in Takalvan St at Avoca and Maryborough St in Bundaberg Central.

The pair were charged on Tuesday in relation to the break-ins, which happened on Sunday.

A 22-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were charged with two counts each of enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence and two counts each of enter premises and commit indictable offence.

Both men appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today and were remanded in custody to next appear on March 14 and April 4 respectively.

