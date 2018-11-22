Men charged over allegedly stolen rifles, ammunition

POLICE have charged two men following an alleged burglary incident at an address in Karalee on Wednesday in which four rifles and ammunition was found.

At about 12.45pm police intercepted a vehicle that was parked on the Cunningham Highway on-ramp at Blackstone that had stopped due to tyre damage.

Police arrested two people with the vehicle and another three people who were at a nearby business premises on the opposite side of the highway.

Police have charged two men following an alleged burglary incident at an address in Karalee today. https://t.co/0Nya28dkJe pic.twitter.com/7vbXUkAx81 — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) November 21, 2018

Investigations led police to a Collingwood park address where it is alleged four rifles and a quantity of ammunition were found in the rear of a vehicle parked at the address.

Inquiries into the property revealed the items were allegedly stolen from an address in Karalee earlier that day.

A 39-year-old Bellbird park man is charged with one count of receiving tainted property and will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on December 13.

A 22-year-old Camira man is charged with one count each of burglary and receiving tainted property and will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on November 22.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information for police should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.