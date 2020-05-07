Menu
Men charged over alleged line dancing fraud

by Emily Halloran
7th May 2020 11:39 AM
POLICE are urging Gold Coasters who may have been scammed by an allegedly fraudulent line dance company to come forward.

Two men were arrested at a unit in Kings Beach on the Sunshine Coast yesterday after allegedly committing fraud offences by organising holidays via a line dancing travel company.

The holidays included group trips overseas and domestically including line dancing festivals, balls and cruises.

After money was paid, the holidays were allegedly cancelled with no refunds provided.

Two men have been arrested over the alleged fraud.

 

Queensland Police had initially received 75 complaints for an alleged fraud value of $144,000 from members of the public across Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast.

A further 127 complaints with a fraud value of $178,000 were received after an appeal for information in April 2019.

A 38-year-old Kings Beach man and a 67-year-old Kings Beach man have each been charged with 202 fraud offences.

Both men will appear at the Maroochydore Magistrates Court today, May 7.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers on 18000 333 000. Reference number: QP1900459648.

Originally published as Men charged over alleged line dancing fraud

