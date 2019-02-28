Men bashed, robbed when online hook-up goes wrong

A GROUP of unsuspecting men were robbed, assaulted and threatened with a knife after inviting women they'd met online over to their apartment.

Sunshine Coast detectives investigated the incident, saying three men, aged between 20 and 34, had been chatting to women on social media and invited them to a Golden Beach apartment on February 20.

Shortly after they arrived, two men lying in wait stormed the room, bashed and threatened the men to hand over their property, police allege, and one man was threatened with a knife to carry out a $500 money transfer.

Detectives continued the investigation and yesterday arrested two men and two women linked to the crimes.

Police searched homes at Bellmere and Morayfield and recovered the stolen items taken from the men.

A 21-year-old and 22-year-old man will face Maroochydore Magistrates Court today charged with multiple offences including deprivation of liberty.

An 18-year-old and 22-year-old woman will face court with similar charges on March 22.

Police are looking for a third woman involved.